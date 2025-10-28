Samantha Cheers for Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru's The Family Man 3 Release Date Teaser

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a simple but power-packed message on her Instagram story: “They are back” followed by flexed-arm emojis, reacting to the teaser for the upcoming season of The Family Man. The teaser marks the return of the hit espionage-thriller from creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and Samantha’s post quickly stirred speculation about her deeper connection to the show and its makers.

What makes the moment even more talked-about is the ongoing rumour that Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are romantically involved. Over recent months, the pair have been spotted together at festivals, shared snaps on social media and travelled together, although neither has confirmed the relationship. Their collaborative history adds another layer: Samantha starred in projects produced or directed by Raj, making the personal and the professional intersections hard to ignore.

In one Diwali post, the two appeared side-by-side in festive outfits and bright smiles, feeding the timeline for fans tracking their chemistry. On another viral video they exited the same vehicle after a gym session in Mumbai, elevating the buzz further. With such patterns and no public denial, the “SamRaj” tag began trending among social-media users.

Now, Samantha’s “They are back” post comes at a precise moment - the revival of a beloved series that Raj Nidimoru helped build. While the message might simply reflect fan excitement, in the context of their rumoured partnership and Samantha’s own involvement in Raj and DK’s ecosystem, it feels more like a subtle nod stamped with meaning.

As the season release draws nearer, users are asking: Will Samantha return to the show? Or is her post a personal wink at her relationship status? Either way, it tightens the narrative web around the show, the creator and the actress.

For Samantha and Raj, whether the relationship is official or not, the timing could not be more perfect. On one hand the show is back in the spotlight, on the other hand the rumours help keep the chatter alive- making both the personal and the professional part of the story.