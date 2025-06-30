Samantha and Raj Nidimoru To Announce Big News Soon

For the past couple of years, South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu and celebrated filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have garnered significant attention. Recently, Samantha's debut production movie, Subham, was being promoted. The film, a box office hit, credited Raj Nidimoru as its creative producer.

Subham also performed exceptionally well during its streaming run. Those who missed watching the movie on screen decided to watch it streaming, as JioHotstar registered record viewership numbers for Subham, especially during the first three days of its OTT release.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru to Make Relationship Official?

During the promotions of the movie, Samantha was seen taking Raj's name multiple times, and even in her gratitude post she shared on Instagram, Samantha shared a picture of her and Raj on a flight.

All this pointed to speculations that the duo will be making their relationship official anytime, and the same has been confirmed by a source close to the couple now. The couple is reportedly deeply in love with each other and prepared to advance their relationship. Samantha has also recently been spotted in Mumbai, where she had shifted her base to.

It is already well-known that Raj and DK reside in Mumbai due to the numerous web series and shows they produce for major OTT platforms. The source also confirmed that Raj Nidimoru was already single before getting into a relationship with Samantha, and the speculations of him still being married to Shyamali are not true.

Samantha and Raj started their relationship after Raj's separation from his ex-wife, and they have remained together ever since. Samantha, who previously stated she wouldn't divulge details about her personal life, is currently enjoying the success of Subham. It remains to be seen if she will formally announce her relationship with Raj on Instagram for her fans.