Samantha and Amala Akkineni Meet for the First Time Since Naga Chaitanya Divorce: Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a fantastic start to 2025 with her production debut, Subham. The movie, which stars fresh faces and a unique concept, won audiences' hearts with its heartwarming storyline and heartfelt comedy that appealed to fans across the Telugu states.

Even though there is confusion about which OTT platform Subham will release on, Samantha is doing everything in her might to secure a good deal for the movie after there were reports of Zee5 pulling out of the deal last time. While we don't know the exact reasons for this fallout, Samantha has surely delivered a hit in her first attempt as a producer.

The superstardom the actress enjoys in the Telugu states helped her big time, and even though it might take a while for the actress to be seen again in a straight Telugu film, her small cameo in Subham more than made up for all the absence.

Recently, an awards ceremony celebrated Samantha's 15 years in the Telugu film industry. An intriguing thing took place here, as Amala Akkineni had also attended the event. When Samantha was being felicitated, Amala could be seen clapping wholeheartedly for the sensational actress' achievements over the years.

Similarly, when Amala performed on stage, Samantha enthusiastically applauded her and shed a few tears. This wholesome moment between the two has won audiences over, and as things settle down, we might very well see Samantha actively playing lead roles in Telugu cinema again.