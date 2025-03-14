Red Lorry Film Festival, March 21 to March 23: RGV, Sekhar Kammula, Krishna Vamsi and More - Films to Panel Discussions

The city of Hyderabad is all set to welcome the much-awaited Red Lorry Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from March 21st to 23rd, 2025. The film festival takes place at Prasads Multiplex, and BookMyShow curates this three-day event. This movie festival is a great chance for cinephiles to interact with great movie-making minds of contemporary Telugu cinema and discuss where the movie industry is heading with the advent of AI and other technologies.

More than 120 films will be played in this three-day festival. Not just this, panel discussions, interactive sessions will also take place, providing participants an amazing opportunity to learn the process of film-making from world-class minds. The first in this list is one of South India's most celebrated director, Ram Gopal Varma.

RGV will talk about the future of cinema, and sensible director Sekhar Kammula will give his thoughts on the technique of adaptation. Tollywood's favorite music composer Devi Sri Prasad celebrates 25 years in the music industry at this festival, where he talks about some amazing stories behind some of his blockbuster compositions.

A session on the director-actor collaboration will take place involving Krishna Vamsi, Navdeep, and Shiva Balaji.

There is also a discussion on cinematogrphy from Venkat C.Dileep, where he will delve deep into the transition from film reels to digital cinematography.

Famous screenplay writer Anjum Rajabali will engage the audience by sharing the most vital tips to write powerful and engaging screenplays.

This list of celebrities and the knowledge they share must be exciting enough for Hyderabad cinephiles to get excited and book tickets for this three-day festival. Head over to BookMyShow to grab tickets. There is a detailed FAQ given for those who are interested in knowing more about the festival.