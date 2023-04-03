Rashmika Mandanna announces first female-centric film titled Rainbow; Shoot begins from April 7

Producers SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures are proud to announce the launch of their latest production, 'Rainbow', a breezy romantic fantasy featuring Rashmika in the lead.

Since its inception, Dream Warrior Pictures is a production company, known for its distinctive storylines and quality production values. . With movies like Khakee, Khaidi, Sulthan and Oke Oka Jeevitham (OOJ), the company has been making exceptional hits time and again.

With Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, 'Rainbow' promises to be a unique cinematic experience for audiences of all ages. Debutant Shantharuban is incharge of the direction. Actor Dev Mohan too plays a vital role in the movie. KM. Bhaskaran weilds the camera while Justin Prabhakaran will score the music, both of which will surely be among the movie's highlights. National award winning Production designer Banglan is incharge of the production design.

"We are delighted to be producing 'Rainbow,' a movie that we believe will capture the hearts of audiences of all ages, across the country. We are also excited to launch our second telugu production, after ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’. Audience have never failed to support our inspiring ideas so far. Hence we are confident that with the talented cast and crew and quirky plot, ‘Rainbow’ too will surely be lapped up by them" said SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

" 'Rainbow' will be a one of kind romantic fantasy story in telugu cinema. You will see Rashmika's most matured performance yet. The movie will tug your heart strings at the same time enthrall you with its inventive storytelling" says the director Shantharuban

Rashmika, the protagonist said, “For the first time I am playing as the protagonist where the story is shot in the girls perspective. I am so so excited to bring this character alive for all of you. Rainbow is definitely such a movie that will both entertain and excite you.. the journey of the audience with the girl is going to be a crazy ride so bucket up all, this is going to be a fun ride.”

'Rainbow' has commenced production with a formal pooja today and the shooting will kick off from April 7, 2023.

