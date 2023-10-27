Ranbir & Rashmika Kiss Passionately

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are at it again. The couple's fresh lip-lock scene has become talking point. The duo is spotted sharing an intense kiss. However, this is part of the heart-breaking song 'Ney Veyrey' ('Satranga' in Hindi) from Animal which was dropped a while ago.

Following the success of first song 'Ammaye,' Animal's latest musical creation, 'Ney Veyrey,' throws a fresh perspective on human emotions. This soulful composition serves as a compelling narrative delving into the intricacies and disparities that often emerge in a marriage.

Sung by Karthik, 'Ney Veyrey' delves deeply into the challenges and disparities that can strain the connection between a couple portrayed by the talented duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Crafted by Shreyas Puranik and lyrically composed by Anantha Sriram, 'Ney Veyrey' fearlessly explores the more intricate facets of love. The track perfectly aligns with Animal's central theme of unearthing diverse aspects of the human psyche, offering a glimpse into the film's captivating and thought-provoking narrative that transcends the boundaries of conventional mainstream cinema.

Also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and a talented ensemble, 'Animal' promises to be a crime drama that will captivate audiences by delving into the multifaceted realm of human emotions, taking them on a thrilling journey. Animal releases on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read: Gorgeous Pictures of Rashmika Mandanna