Ram Charan's Daughter Klin Kaaran's Face Revealed: Mom Upasana Shares

Ram Charan and Upasana are undoubtedly one of the most famous couples in Tollywood. They are proud parents to Klin Kaara, who was born in 2023. 2023. Upasana, who shares a deep bond with her in-laws, keeps sharing updates about Megastar Chiranjeevi's love for his granddaughter. But both Ram Charan and Upasana were clear on one thing right from the start, that is, to hide their daughter's face from the cameras as much as they can.

Even when the wax statue of Ram Charan was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Klin Kaara was there, but the duo ensured that her face wasn't revealed to the outside world. On her second birthday today (June 20th), Upasana decided to drop an adorable post thanking the Hyderabad Zoo for naming a little tigress cub by her daughter's name, Klin Kaara.

On Klin Kaara's second birthday today, Upasana not just wished her daughter well but also wished the cub, which shared the same name as Klin Kaara, well. In the photo that Upasana posted while celebrating the special moment, she nearly showed Klin Kaara's face to the fans. As soon as Upasana posted the picture, Ram Charan immediately liked the post in less than a minute, and the response shows the enormous love that he has for his family, and especially towards Klin Kaara.

Klin Kaara was captured from the side, so a part of her face was visible, and the sight is more than enough for Ram Charan fans to rejoice and celebrate the little princess' birthday. As soon as Upasana shared the image, fans flooded her post with heartwarming comments, wishing Klin Kaara a happy birthday.

Not just fans, even Kajal Aggarwal left an adorable wish for Kiln Kaara on her birthday. Ram Charan and Kajal are excellent friends, and both of them have worked in quite a handful of films as well.