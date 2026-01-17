Ram Charan’s Peddi OTT Deal Closed: Netflix Secures Digital Rights at a Huge Price

The highly anticipated Telugu film Peddi, starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has reportedly locked its OTT distribution deal with Netflix for a massive amount, according to strong industry buzz. The rural action drama, directed by Bucchi Babu Sana and produced under the Vrudhi Cinemas banner by Venkata Satish Kilari, is nearing the completion of its shoot, and now the digital rights have become the latest highlight ahead of release.

While an official announcement is still awaited from the makers, insiders say that Netflix has acquired the film’s digital streaming rights for a record-breaking price, underlining the strong pre-release confidence in the project.

Peddi is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, with music composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman. Songs released so far have already struck a chord with fans and gained wide popularity.

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast including versatile actors like Jagapathi Babu in the role of Appalasoori, along with Boman Irani, Shivaraj Kumar, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. The movie is presented by Mythri Movie Makers with Sukumar Raitings also on board, promising a grand cinematic experience.

With the Netflix deal already generating significant excitement, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Telugu releases of 2026.