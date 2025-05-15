Raj Nidimoru's Wife Shhyamali De's First Reaction Amid Samantha Dating Rumors Goes Viral

After the success of Subham, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has indirectly made her relationship official with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Samantha collaborated with Raj Nidimoru on Citadel: Honey Bunny and the second season of Family Man. Despite the widespread speculation about their relationship, the duo has maintained silence. Amid the rumors, a recent post of Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shyamali De, is going viral.

Recently, Shhyamali De took to Instagram to share a positive note. She shared a post about 'sending blessings' to those who think of her, hear her, or speak to her. her and meet her. Although Shyyamali did not mention any specific names or make a negative comment, her note went viral after Samantha posted a message of gratitude to fans for their love towards Subham.

In the series of photos, Samantha could be seen affectionately posing with Raj Nidimoru, and this has led to speculations that the two have made their relationship official. Samantha has mentioned before that she is not going to talk about her personal life anymore.