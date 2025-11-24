Rahul Sipligunj Sangeet: Yuzvendra Chahal Attendance - Sweet Gift To Harinya Reddy

Singer Rahul Sipligunj and Harinya Reddy’s pre-wedding celebrations turned into an unforgettable night after Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made a surprise appearance at their lavish sangeet ceremony. The event, attended by celebrities, singers and close friends, took an emotional turn when Harinya realised that Rahul had managed to bring her favourite cricketer to the function.

Harinya, who has often spoken about being a huge admirer of Chahal, took to Instagram to express her excitement and gratitude. Sharing photos and videos from the sangeet, she wrote a heartfelt message thanking both Rahul and Chahal for making one of her biggest dreams come true. She said she could “still not believe it happened” and added that the moment would stay with her forever.

Chahal, known for his friendly rapport with fans, was seen warmly interacting with the couple and their families. His presence instantly became the highlight of the night, with guests cheering as he joined the celebrations and posed for photos.

Rahul Sipligunj, who planned the surprise secretly, clearly wanted to make the occasion special for his bride-to-be. The gesture has won hearts on social media, with fans appreciating the sweet thought behind the moment.

The wedding festivities are now underway, and after this viral surprise, expectations are high for what’s next in the Sipligunj–Harinya celebrations. For Harinya, though, the sangeet has already given her a memory she will cherish for life.