Pushpa 2 Hindi TV Premiere Tonight May 31: Feast to Allu Arjun Fans!

The number of records that Allu Arjun managed to break with Pushpa-2 is ginormous. Despite trade pundits expecting the movie to generate significant revenue at the North Indian box office, the actual numbers surprised most of them, as the Tollywood star achieved unprecedented success. Even the Khans could not achieve the same level of stardom as Allu Arjun. With just two films, Allu Arjun managed to stand beside the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others when it comes to box-office pull.

Similar to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa: The Rule garnered the majority of its revenue from the North Indian market, solidifying the Icon Star's status as a genuine pan-Indian hero. But it's inappropriate to say that Allu Arjun's fame catapulted only with the Pushpa series in North India. The dubbed versions of his films have been lauded by Hindi audiences for a long time, and he finally managed to reach the masses in the theaters with the two Pushpa movies.

Pushpa-2's success is a confidence booster to a lot of South Indian heroes, and even Allu Arjun has decided to make pan-Indian movies from here on. His next with Atlee, a prestigious sci-fi adventure movie, is being mounted on a giant scale, and it remains to be seen how much the film manages to collect.

Following the tremendous success of Pushpa 2 on OTT, the Hindi version of the film is preparing for its upcoming television premiere. Pushpa: The Rule will be broadcast on Zee Cinema from 07:30 pm on 31st May, 2025. Due to the TV premiere reaching every corner of North India, the TRP ratings are expected to skyrocket. It won't be a surprise if Pushpa 2 ends up having the highest TRP for a Hindi film in recent times.

