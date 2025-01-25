Producer Dil Raju Responds to IT Raids, Watch Video

Hyderabad, January 25: Recent IT raids on the homes and offices of several prominent Tollywood producers have sparked a lot of attention. The raids, which took place over four consecutive days, involved inspections at the residences and offices of well-known producer Dil Raju and his daughter Hansita Reddy. During these inspections, the IT officials reportedly seized a number of important documents. These raids concluded in the early hours of January 25.

Producer Dil Raju spoke to the media, confirming that the raids lasted four days and involved thorough checks at his home and office. He clarified that, despite media reports claiming that huge amount of money and key documents were found, the total amount of money seized was under Rs. 20 lakhs. Dil Raju mentioned that the IT officials took Rs. 9 lakhs from him and Rs. 4.5 lakhs from his brother Sirish. He stressed that they have not made any investments in the past five years and that the documents reviewed mostly related to transaction details from 24 different sources. After a thorough review, everything was found to be clean. He further added that they were confident about their transparency, but also pointed out that the officials should maintain the same level of cleanliness in their work.Dil Raju also addressed some of the false rumors circulating about his family. Media outlets had reported that his mother had suffered a heart attack and had been hospitalized, which was entirely untrue. He clarified that his mother was admitted to the hospital for treatment related to a lung infection and asked the public to refrain from spreading such false news. Raju also stated that this was the first time in 18 years that the family had undergone such a search, describing it as a routine process.

The producer then turned his attention to the Tollywood industry as a whole. He stated that the IT raids would highlight how clean their financial records were. Dil Raju also took the opportunity to address the issue of inflated box-office collections, which he believes is a common practice in the industry. He emphasized that this system is wrong and that the industry needs to make significant changes to how collections are reported. Raju expressed confidence that the industry would eventually come together to rectify this issue.Looking ahead, Dil Raju mentioned that he would meet with IT officials on February 3rd, and auditors would assist in reviewing the transaction details.

The IT raids, which began on January 21, not only targeted Dil Raju but also other key figures in the industry, including director Sukumar, producer Nekkanti Sridhar, and companies like Mythri Movie Makers and Mango Media. The raids focused on films like Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Daaku Maharaaj, and Game Changer, with officials questioning the profits and expenses related to these films.