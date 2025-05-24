Prabhas' Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Announces Animal Actress Tripti Dimri as Female Lead

Over the past few days, there have been growing speculations over who will be the heroine opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next movie. Sandeep and Prabhas had announced a movie titled Spirit, and initially, Deepika Padukone was rumored to be doing the female lead. But then, reports started doing the rounds about the actress demanding that she work only for eight hours and also cited a profit-share model.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reportedly decided not to work with Deepika for Spirit, and ever since this news, Prabhas fans have been tagging the director and asking him to take Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Both Mrunal's and Rashmika's names were in strong contention. Everyone assumed that Rashmika, who had previously collaborated with the director on Animal, would primarily sign as the female lead.

But Sandeep, being Sandeep, has decided to go with an actress who shot to pan-Indian fame with the same movie. Tripti Dimri, who always proved to be an actress par excellence, got a big breakthrough with Animal, and now Sandeep decided to sign her opposite Prabhas. Sandeep has officially confirmed that he has cast Tripti Dimri opposite Prabhas in Spirit, ending all speculation.

Sandeep made the announcement in a unique manner, revealing Tripti's name in nine different languages. Reports also indicate that Spirit will be released in multiple international languages, and the maverick Tollywood director has definitively ended speculation by revealing the heroine's name. Prabhas fans remain excited as Tripti's pairing opposite their favorite star will be fresh and intriguing.