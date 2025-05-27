Sandeep Reddy Vanga caused a significant uproar on Twitter when he subtly criticized Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone regarding the Spirit controversy. The actress was initially given a narration by Sandeep, and speculation started doing the rounds about Deepika immensely liking her character, and there were reports of her doing the film as well.

Out of nowhere, Bollywood media started reporting that Deepika walked out of the film owing to bold scenes in it. This was immediately contradicted, and it was declared that it was Sandeep who didn't want to cast Deepika anymore because she wanted to give just eight hours of her day to the movie, and she also reportedly demanded a profit share.

Just as people thought that this drama would subside when Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced Tripti Dimri as the heroine opposite Prabhas, the director wrote a lengthy tweet indirectly mocking Deepika over leaking the story to her PR and eventually to the whole media.

Sandeep sharply criticized the actress and even told her that leaking the full story next time would make no difference to him. In the end, he quoted a line in Hindi, "खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे!", which translates to "Out of spite, the cat scratches the pole!"

The above phrase is a famously used Hindi proverb used to describe someone taking out their frustration on something unrelated—a reaction that was born out of irritation and not logic. In simple terms, it's a colloquial proverb used to describe "petty" or "misdirected frustration."

So far, there has been no reaction from Deepika Padukone or her team to the whole controversy, and it remains to be seen if she or her team will make a statement about it. After exiting Prabhas' Spirit, Deepika Padukone was rumored to be playing opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's prestigious sci-fi adventure movie. The development is yet to be confirmed.