PIC: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Holidaying In Europe

There have been rumours that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are seeing each other for a long time. A couple of times, they have gone together for a vacation to different places, although they used to share the pictures individually.

Looks like, Chaithu and Sobhita seems to have gone for another vacation to Europe. They were spotted together in Europe at a classy restaurant. The picture of the duo went viral on social media. Take a look at it:

On the career front, Chaithu and Sobhita are busy with their respective projects.