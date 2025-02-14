OTT Watch - Valentine's Day Special: Top 10 Romantic Movies Not To Miss this February 14

Valentine’s Day, celebrated on February 14th, holds a special place in the hearts of many. For those in love, it’s a day to exchange gifts, share moments together, and celebrate their bond. Those yet to find love often gather the courage to propose, while others, not currently in relationships, may wonder when they will join the ranks of the lovelorn.

But regardless of where you stand in the spectrum of love, one thing brings everyone together—cinema. Movies have the unique ability to stir emotions, whether it’s bringing joy, evoking tears, or sparking those heartwarming moments that make the day memorable. Here’s a list of ten films that perfectly capture the essence of love and relationships. These films, available across various OTT platforms, are sure to leave you feeling emotional:

🎦 Ye Maya Cheseve

Available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video.

🎦 Anand

Available on Hotstar.

🎦 Raja Rani

Available on Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video.

🎦 Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju

Available on Hotstar.

🎦 Sita Ramam

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

🎦 Majili

Available on Sun Nxt, Amazon Prime Video.

🎦 Arya

Available on Sun Nxt.

🎦 3

Available on Netflix.

🎦 Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Available on Jio TV, Sun Nxt.

🎦 Shyam Singha Roy

Available on Netflix.

If any of these titles tug at your heartstrings, make sure to watch them and immerse yourself in their captivating stories of love, passion, and unforgettable emotions.