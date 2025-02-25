NTR, Ram Charan, Akhil Get 25 Lakh Watches as Return Gifts for Dubai Wedding

Numerous Tollywood celebrities were in Dubai on 24th February to attend the wedding festivities of noted producer, A. Mahesh Reddy's son. In the sangeet party organized by the producer, Telugu cinema celebrities were the main attraction as top stars graced the 'Sangeet' ceremony. Not just this, it was being reported that all these movie stars were given extravagant gifts in return for their attendance.

It was reported that women received diamond jewelry and men received lavish gift watches worth more than Rs.25 lakh. An insider revealed that the celebrities flew in not just for their friendship with the producer but to also receive the gifts. Some of the attendees at the Sangeet party include Mr. Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Nagarjuna and Amala, Akhil Akkineni with his fiance, Naga Chaitanya Sobhitha Dhulipala, Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi, and more.

Producer A. Mahesh Reddy is known for producing two devotional films, both directed by veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao - Shirdi Sai released in 2012 and Om Namo Venkatesaya in 2017. Both films had Nagarjuna in the lead both movies did an average performance at the box office.

Photos from the Dubai Sangeet party are already going viral. Jr.NTR posed with Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and Ram Charan was also seen with his wife Upasana, and Namrata. All in all, the majority of the Tollywood fraternity was in Dubai and had a lot of fun celebrating Mahesh Reddy's grand party.