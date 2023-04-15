Upasana Donates Her Latest Earnings Towards a women's cause

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela is known for supporting charity works. The wife of Global Star Ram Charan on Thursday launched Zoya's new store from the House of Tata at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. She was delighted to launch the luxurious destination for Zoya’s "rare and timeless jewellery", to put it in her own words.

Upasana chose to donate her entire remuneration from the store launch to the Domakonda Fort and Village Development Trust (DFVDT) and its initiatives. The Trust has been committed to promoting economic sustainability and women's empowerment, among other initiatives that holistically uplift downtrodden and marginalized women.

Speaking on the occasion, Upasana said, "I am happy to launch Zoya's beautiful new store from the House of Tata at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad - a beautiful and luxurious destination for Zoya’s rare and timeless jewellery. Also, a special thanks to Zoya for their support to the initiatives by the DFVDT, aimed at providing economic sustainability and women's empowerment."

Upasana's contribution shows her commitment to supporting important community development efforts, and her generosity is an inspiration to others.