Mohanlal’s Lucifer 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran Advises Telugu Fans to Watch in Telugu

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are back with the much-awaited sequel Lucifer 2: Empuraan, set to release worldwide on March 27. This high-budget action thriller will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas and Gokulam Gopalan under Sri Gokulam Movies, with Murali Gopy as the writer.

Prithviraj Urges Telugu Audience to Watch the Dubbed Version

In Telugu, the film is being presented by top producer Dil Raju. As part of the promotions, the team held a pre-release press meet on Saturday. Speaking at the event, Prithviraj Sukumaran made an interesting appeal to Telugu audiences.

"Usually, directors suggest watching the original version of a film. But in this case, I strongly recommend watching Lucifer 2 in Telugu. Our dubbing team has put in great effort to ensure an authentic experience. Even though Dil Raju garu is releasing the Malayalam version in Telugu states, I insist that Telugu-speaking audiences watch the Telugu version."

Mohanlal Keen to Work in Tollywood

During the event, Mohanlal shared his admiration for Tollywood and expressed his desire to work in a Telugu film.

"Tollywood is the number one film industry in the world. I have always wanted to do a Telugu film, and I am waiting for the right script. Nothing has been finalized yet, but I can assure you that I will definitely take up a Telugu project soon."

With sky-high expectations and an ensemble cast, Lucifer 2: Empuraan is set to take the box office by storm across multiple industries upon its release.