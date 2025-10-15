Mithra Mandali First Reviews: Priyadarshi's Laughter Riot Wins Early Praise!

Comedy has become something of a rare gem in Telugu cinema. With most recent releases leaning toward high-octane commercial spectacles filled with VFX, action, and swagger, the light-hearted buddy comedy has quietly faded into the background. Films like Jathi Ratnalu, MAD, and Mathu Vadalara proved that Telugu audiences still have a huge appetite for humor-driven narratives, but the frequency of such films has dropped significantly over the past few years.

Now, director Vijayender S is making a spirited attempt to bring laughter back to the big screen with his latest entertainer, Mithra Mandali. Starring Priyadarshi, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Niharika NM, the film is positioned as a buddy comedy that explores friendship, chaos, and love in equal measure. From its trailer and promotional material, Mithra Mandali appears to follow three close friends whose lives spiral out of control when one of them falls for a politician’s daughter, setting off a chain of comic misadventures.

Early reactions from paid premieres have been overwhelmingly positive. Audiences and critics alike are praising the film’s breezy storytelling and situational humor. Many have noted that Mithra Mandali stays true to its genre, avoiding unnecessary melodrama or overblown action sequences. Director Vijayender’s focus on maintaining a simple narrative structure while emphasizing chemistry among the leads seems to have paid off.

Priyadarshi, already known for his sharp comic timing, once again delivers a standout performance that anchors the film. The supporting cast complements him well, with Vishnu Oi and Rag Mayur adding natural energy to the group dynamics. Niharika NM, in her first major Telugu role, has also received praise for her charm and on-screen confidence.

The production team’s strategy to host limited early screenings ahead of release appears to be working. Positive word-of-mouth is building steadily, creating anticipation among general audiences. Social media chatter reflects the growing excitement, with fans appreciating the return of a clean, situational comedy to Telugu theatres.

If early trends are any indication, Mithra Mandali could emerge as a Diwali dark horse, offering audiences the laughter and camaraderie that Telugu cinema has been missing. With its official theatrical release slated for October 16, the film stands poised to give festival moviegoers exactly what they have been craving- a fun, easygoing, feel-good entertainer.

For now, Mithra Mandali seems to have done what few recent comedies managed to do: remind everyone that friendship and humor, when done right, never go out of style.