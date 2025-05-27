Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa: After Prabhas' Leaked Pic, Hard Drive Goes Missing Now!

Things haven't been looking the brightest for Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa movie. Manchu Vishnu has invested significant effort and financial resources into this prestigious project, aggressively promoting it for months. VFX issues delayed the movie's release by several months, despite the team's initial plan to release it in April.

Kannappa has a scheduled release date of June 27th. The VFX team from Mumbai reportedly sent a crucial hard drive, which the team now claims has gone missing. The team promptly filed a complaint with the Film Nagar police officials.

Reports state that a girl named Charitha received the hard drive before she disappeared. We still don't know what happened to the hard drive or why Charitha disappeared. Despite Manchu Vishnu's aggressive promotions, Kannappa has been facing troubles like this of late.

Earlier, the internet leaked Prabhas' look, prompting the makers to officially release it. Just when the movie was picking up buzz, thanks to Manchu Vishnu's aggressive promotions, the hard drive went missing. We hope for a swift resolution to this issue, which stems from the tireless efforts of hundreds of individuals.