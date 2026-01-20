Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Crosses $3M in USA, Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

Megastar Chiranjeevi is once again redefining regional box-office benchmarks with his Sankranti release Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which continues to post sensational numbers even on weekdays. The family entertainer opened to a thunderous response on January 12 and went on to demolish multiple records across the Telugu states and overseas markets, backed by unanimous positive reviews and exceptional word of mouth during the festive season.

Maintaining its blockbuster momentum beyond the holiday weekend, director Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer crossed two massive milestones on Monday — traditionally a crucial test for Sankranti releases. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has now grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide, becoming the fastest regional film to enter the elite club. The film has also emerged as the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career.

Adding to its remarkable run, the film achieved another historic feat in North America, the biggest overseas market. It has become the first $3 million film for both Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi in the territory. After delivering career-best premiere numbers for the Megastar, the film sustained strong collections throughout the week, closing its first week on a powerful note.

Chiranjeevi’s impeccable comic timing, vintage dance moves, and commanding screen presence, combined with Ravipudi’s trademark entertainment, have turned the film into a complete crowd-pleaser. The movie has found equal appreciation among family audiences and mass viewers, translating into phenomenal collections across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With its unstoppable run, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has clearly emerged as the biggest Sankranti winner and the first major blockbuster of the year. The film continues to dominate the Tollywood box office, with more records expected to fall in the coming days.