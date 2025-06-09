Mahesh Babu's Hermes T-Shirt Costs a Whopping Rs 1.51 Lakh at Akhil Zainab Reception!

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu stole the show with his perfect fashion at Akhil Akkineni's wedding reception. The simple yet classy attire of the actor, along with his wife and daughter, caught everyone's eyes in the crowd. What everyone was talking about, though, was his high-end Hermes T-shirt, which has been going viral on social media.

A Whopping Price Tag

The T-shirt, which costs a whopping Rs 1,51,678, has left everyone stunned. Netizens have been abuzz with the luxury brand, with some stopping by to wonder at the immense cost. While it would appear outrageous to the commoner, it's business as usual when it comes to luxury wear.

Mahesh Babu's Fashion Statement

The fashion sense of the actor has set tongues wagging, with many appreciating his style. The ease with which Mahesh Babu carries off the designer T-shirt has made him one of the best-dressed stars of Telugu cinema.

With his impeccable sense of fashion, Mahesh Babu keeps his fans and fashionistas abuzz. His T-shirt from Hermès might have left people in shock with its price tag, but the actor certainly knows how to make an impact with what he wears.

The incident is a testament to the beauty of luxury fashion and its influence on popular culture. With the likes of Mahesh Babu wearing designer labels, it's not surprising that luxury fashion continues to rule the world.

With the hype surrounding Mahesh Babu's dapper look still on, fans and fashion lovers can't but notice the actor's impeccable sense of style.

