Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Teaches Gen-Z Slang to Father, Netizens Find Them Adorable!

South India's Most Handsome Superstar, Mahesh Babu, is all set to enthrall fans with his upcoming globe-trotting adventure under the direction of SS Rajamouli. Until the movie releases on the big screen, Mahesh will not be doing any films, and fans will have to play the waiting game to see their favorite star on the silver screen.

However, Mahesh Babu keeps fans engaged with constant social media updates, and this time around, he has dropped a heartwarming ad with his daughter, Sitara. The duo were doing a commercial for clothing shop Trends, and the concept of the commercial is engaging in itself.

In the clip that has gone viral on social media, Sitara could be seen teaching Gen Z terms like drip, vibe, and fam to her father while transitioning from one outfit to the other. Mahesh, who appears quite surprised by these terms, finally gets the hang of it.

Meanwhile, fans are absolutely loving their adorable vibes in the clip, and most of them declare that they are looking like brother and sister and not like father and daughter. For long, Mahesh has had this famous reputation in the industry for defying age with his unbelievable fitness.

The same was proved once again in this ad with his daughter, Sitara. There are also reports going around that Sitara will make her debut in Tollywood very soon, and Mahesh will take extreme care in launching his daughter. Mahesh Babu's son Gautam, on the other hand, is doing an integrated drama course at New York University.