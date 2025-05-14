Mahesh Babu Family Vacation: Namrata Melts over Sitara's Selfie with Kendall Jenner

Sitara, the daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu, is already a big sensation on the internet. Speculations have arisen about Sitara's upcoming debut on the big screen, and she is actively building and expanding her social media presence to support that narrative.

Sitara, who is quite often seen with her father, Mahesh Babu, on family vacations, is currently on a similar outing in Italy with her family. There, she happened to meet famous American model Kendall Jenner. Kendall is a renowned celebrity who has gotten over 287 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most followed celebs on the social media app.

Upon meeting Kendall Jenner in what appears to be inside a flight, Sitara couldn't contain her excitement, and she took photos with Jenner. Soon, they went viral, and now her mother, Namrata, has reacted to Sitara posing with Kendall.

Taking to her Instagram, Namrata wrote, "Two's company! So much beauty in one frame. Lovely seeing you, Kendall Jenner."

Namrata, who is more active on social media than her husband and superstar Mahesh Babu, always keeps dropping glimpses of Gautam and Sitara's life updates for fans. Mahesh Babu is actively participating in the shooting of SS Rajamouli's upcoming action drama.

The team is tight-lipped about their work, and Rajamouli hasn't announced anything about the film. He always makes sure the media is aware of the details of his films and the projects he is working on, but this time, he has implemented a new strategy that is proving to be effective.

Without any official statement, SSMB29 has generated fantastic buzz, and the hype surrounding it is unmatched by any Indian film at the moment. That's the impact Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have created, and it's only going to get bigger with each passing day.