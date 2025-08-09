Mahesh Babu 50th Birthday Special: Superstar Who Helped Over 5,000 Children!

Telugu hero Mahesh Babu is turning 50 today. Yet, age is merely a number for this handsome hero, who keeps enthralling people with his smile and wide range of acting experience. Besides his filmic credentials, Mahesh Babu is also recognized for his charity work, especially through the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

The Mission of the Mahesh Babu Foundation

The Mahesh Babu Foundation was set up in 2020 by Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu. The main purpose of the foundation is to offer medical help to poor children, especially those requiring heart surgery. The aim of the foundation is to bring about a change in the lives of the children and their families.

How the Foundation Works

The Mahesh Babu Foundation receives requests for financial support on its website. Parents or guardians of the needy children requiring medical help can place their request along with documents and medical reports. The team at the foundation checks these requests and offers help to those in need. The foundation has also collaborated with trusted hospitals and medical centers so that the children can be given the best care.

Impact of the Foundation

From the time it was founded, the Mahesh Babu Foundation has had a huge impact on the lives of thousands of children. Through the foundation, financial support for heart surgery has been made available to these children, allowing them to live healthy and normal lives. It is reported that Mahesh Babu uses approximately ₹50 crores per year on charity endeavors, such as medical procedures and educational causes.

Mahesh Babu's Philanthropic Efforts

Besides the foundation, Mahesh Babu participates in several other charity works. He has adopted two villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where he has undertaken development projects such as building schools and hospitals. He also offers scholarships to needy students under the Superstar Krishna Educational Fund, which was set up in memory of his late father.

The Story Behind the Foundation

Mahesh Babu was inspired to be philanthropic due to his own experience. When his son, Gautham, was born, he had a heart condition that needed to be operated on. Through this, Mahesh Babu learned the significance of having access to good quality medical care, most importantly for poor children. He chose to start a foundation that would offer financial help to poor children who needed heart surgeries.

Requesting Assistance

If you are aware of a child in need of medical care, you can request that the Mahesh Babu Foundation website. The team at the foundation will process your request and offer assistance if necessary. The foundation's website offers a convenient and easy-to-use process for requesting assistance so that those in need have access to the help they need.

Conclusion

Mahesh Babu's charitable activities are an expression of his kind-hearted nature and desire to give back to society. Through the Mahesh Babu Foundation, he is making a remarkable contribution to the lives of poor children. As a role model, he encourages others to emulate his steps and contribute to a better society. As we celebrate his 50th birthday, we wish him continued success in his philanthropic endeavors and look forward to seeing the positive impact he will continue to make in the world.

