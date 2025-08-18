Late Kota Srinivasa Rao's Wife Rukmini Tragically Passes Away!

Almost a month after the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao, a legendary character artist in Tollywood and an exceptional actor, another tragedy has struck his home. His wife, Kota Rukmini, breathed her last today, August 18, after falling ill.

Kota Srinivasa Rao and Rukmini had three children—two daughters and a son. Daughters names are Pallavi and Pavani, while their son, Kota Anjaneya Prasad, tragically died in a road accident in 2010.

While we don't know the exact health reason behind the passing of Kota's wife, Rukmini, this news comes as a devastating one for the near and dear ones of the legendary actor. Just as they were recovering from Kota Srinivasa Rao's tragic demise, his wife Rukmini's passing came as a hefty blow that will take a lot of time for them to get over.

If reports are to be believed, Kota Srinivasa Rao's Rukmini passed away last night at around 1:00 AM. Let her soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the legendary actor's family at these trying times.