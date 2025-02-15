Laila Controversy: 30 Years Prudhvi Boycotted by Producers Unofficially?

Right from the release of its trailer, nothing has gone right for Vishwak Sen’s movie, Laila. The trailer got a lot of negative reception for its crass language and even the songs that were released failed to make an impact.

Adding to the team’s troubles was senior actor Prudhvi’s controversial comments during the pre-release event. If not for this, the movie would still have opened up decently but the Tollywood actor ruined whatever little the movie hoped to achieve on its opening day.

There was heavy online criticism that took place following Prudhvi’s speech, and despite the producer and the hero’s last-ditch efforts to save the film from turning into a disaster, audiences had already decided the verdict of the movie by then.

Laila opened in theatres yesterday and registered one of the poorest openings ever in Vishwak Sen’s career. Those who watched, from critics to fans, unanimously slammed the film for its crass comedy, and on the second day early trends show that the movie will not last long in the theatres.

There is some online chatter already that the movie’s debacle has a lot to do with senior actor Prudhvi’s comments and now if reports are to be believed, producers are not at all willing to consider him for their films.

Even though there is no direct ban on Prudhvi, producers have taken a unanimous call behind the scenes to not risk the movie’s business or reach by having an actor like Prudhvi.

Despite impeccable comedic talent, Prudhvi always lands in trouble for his unwanted candor comments. As most of them tend to be political, the actor gets criticized and the respective movies are bearing the brunt of his sarcasm. This could be the reason why Tollywood might not see actor Prudhvi on-screen for quite some time.

