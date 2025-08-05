Kingdom Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda Film Dips; Rs.100 Crores Out of Reach?

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom opened up to favorable reviews, and even the opening day collections were phenomenal. Vijay scored a huge hit at the box office and also managed to impress the critics. Audiences thronged to the screens on the first four days, and the movie managed to collect more than Rs.82 crores worldwide gross.

From Day 4 to Day 5 (Monday), the collections witnessed a giant dip, which is understandable considering it was a weekday, and owing to the massive rains that lashed out at Hyderabad city, people would have been happy staying at home rather than stepping out.

Kingdom Box Office: Will Vijay Deverakonda Film Join the Rs.100 Crore Club?

On Day 5, Kingdom only managed to collect Rs.2.25 crores net, and the occupancy rates also faced a massive decline. With Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda was hoping that he would reach the much-talked-about Rs.100-crore club again after the highly successful Geeta Govindham. But, looking at the way the movie is trending on weekdays, it might be a difficult task.

However, there is still another week for Kingdom to cash in on before War 2 and Coolie fever hit the Telugu states. Kingdom crossing the Rs.100 crore worldwide gross may not seem like a Herculean task, but it will boost the hero's and crew's confidence due to their efforts.

For Kingdom to reach its target, overseas collections should contribute heavily, and considering the huge fan base of Vijay in the States, the same can be achieved from this weekend, starting from Friday.