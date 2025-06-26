Kannappa Box Office: Vishnu Manchu’s Devotional Film’s Record Advance Bookings

Kannappa is one of the most anticipated films to come to Tollywood in recent times. The film has been making headlines in the media owing to a delay in release and has finally locked 27th June as its theatrical release date. Manchu Vishnu and his team have placed great expectations on this prestigious project.

The cast is enough to generate hype for this movie. Prabhas has an extended cameo in the second half, and it's going to last for nearly 30 minutes. Besides Prabhas, Kannappa also has Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal in crucial roles. Vishnu made sure to include stars from various languages in the film, and early feedback from select Bollywood insiders indicates that the film promises to be an emotional journey.

Kannappa Advanced Bookings: Manchu Vishnu Movie Shatters Records

The Kannappa wave is also visible in Tollywood, and the advanced bookings that opened a few days ago have been showing great promise with each passing day. Even though the U.S. bookings are yet to pick up, the pre-sales happening in the Telugu states will give a lot of confidence to the team of Kannappa.

More than 1 lakh tickets have been sold so far in the past 24 hours, as BookMyShow records suggest, and this is a mighty achievement. Indeed, Prabhas' appearance is significantly boosting ticket sales, which is expected to propel Kannappa's first weekend box-office collections.

Manchu Vishnu expressed his delight about Kannappa shattering pre-sales records. Vishnu shared that the amount of love that he has been getting is truly humbling. and he thanked movie lovers for showering their love and support on the film.

Kannappa eyes Rs. 100 crore day-one share, and with the way the collections are growing, Manchu Vishnu could be a very happy man by this time tomorrow.