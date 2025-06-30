Kannappa Box Office Collection: Vishnu Manchu Film Stays Steady with Rs.67 Crore Weekend Haul

Last Friday saw the opening of Manchu Vishnu's prestigious project Kannappa, which, thanks to positive feedback and positive reviews, has made an impressive start at the box office. With Prabhas' cameo in the second half, fans flocked to the theaters to witness his act, and Manchu Vishnu also stole the show with his intense and emotional acting in the last 40 minutes of the movie.

Telugu states contributed the most to Kannappa's box-office collections, and the three-day worldwide numbers stand close to Rs. 68 crores, which is a phenomenal record for Vishnu and the team of Kannappa.

On Sunday, Kannappa's worldwide gross touched the Rs.25 crore mark, and on the day before, it stood at Rs.22.5 crores. Day after day, the worldwide collections of Kannappa kept increasing, and the worldwide gross after three days stands close to Rs.70 crores.

In the first three days of its run, Kannappa's worldwide share was also impressive, as it amassed a Rs.34 crore run across the world. The occupancy percentages continued to rise each day, particularly on Sunday, when the number of people wanting to watch the movie grew for both evening and night shows.

The increase in attendance proves that people wanted to watch this devotional drama, and it appears that the movie will continue to follow the same trend this week as well. All in all, it's a welcome comeback for Manchu Vishnu at the box office, and it remains to be seen where Kannappa will go next in terms of box-office figures.