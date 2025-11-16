iBomma Immadi Ravi Arrest: Cyber Cell Slaps 7 FIRs over 3700 Crore TFI Loss

In a major crackdown, the Telangana Cyberabad Police arrested Immadi Ravi, the alleged mastermind behind the notorious piracy platform iBomma, the moment he landed in Hyderabad from abroad. Authorities swiftly booked seven new FIRs following complaints from a coalition of film producers, citing large-scale intellectual property theft across Telugu and other regional film sectors.

According to industry data, Tamil-Telugu cinema alone suffered estimated losses of around Rs.3,700 crore in 2024, thanks to rampant piracy and leaked releases. The iBomma network reportedly uploaded high-quality copies of new films within hours of theatrical or OTT release, hitting box-office receipts and content sales hard. Investigators say the operation included offshore servers, encrypted uploads and coordinated satellite and theatre camcording.

Ravi’s arrest comes after producers’ sustained pressure and months of trailing a complex web of dark servers and crypto-funded networks. In the police sweep, digital devices were seized, several bank accounts frozen and links to active piracy nodes exposed. The new FIRs focus on both the technical backbone of the racket and the financial flows behind it.

For many in the film industry, this marks a long-awaited breakthrough. While one arrest won’t stop piracy overnight, the message is clear: the shadow world of movie theft is under direct attack. Filmmakers are calling this moment a turning point, with hopes that it may finally stem the flow of millions in revenue lost to illegal streaming.