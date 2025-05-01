HIT 3 Twitter Review: Nani's Raging Dark Thriller Triggers Mixed Reactions from Fans

D-day is finally here. After a lot of anticipation, theaters in the Telugu states will open to full houses, thanks to Tollywood star Nani's HIT: The Third Case. It's been a while since there was a hit registered in Telugu cinema. The last known hit was Mad Square, which was released in March. Owing to the IPL season, no major movie has been released in April, and Nani promised to bring people to the big screens with HIT 3.

The movie's pre-sales show the hero's impact and trust among the masses, which will affect both domestic and overseas markets. HIT: The Third Case will definitely give one of the biggest openings in Nani's career. But how did the movie fare among the audiences after overseas premieres? Let's find out.

Nani has definitely received overwhelming praise for giving his 200% to a role again. As Arjun Sarkaar, Nani hooked audiences to the screens, and the entire half relies on his character's quirks and entertaining dialogues. Sailesh Kolanu managed to infuse fanboy tribute into the main narrative, and the result is good. Towards the end of the first half is where HIT 3 truly peaks, and the stage was set for a grand second half.

In a Squid Game-like setup for the second half, the movie turns bloody violent, and Nani carries the second half on his shoulders with help from Mickey J. Meyer. The movie, however, loses its steam on the plot front as it becomes evident by the pre-climax over who gets to be smashed by Nani.

Let's see some of the reactions to HIT 3 after U.S. premieres.

#HIT: The Third Case ranks third in the HIT franchise (HIT 1 > HIT 2 > HIT 3) HIT: The Third Case is a gritty crime thriller that delivers a few gripping moments but largely suffers from predictability. The first half is slow and feels average, though things improve slightly…

#HIT3 Start to Finish, Screenplay is on breakneck speed.#Nani has become complete Action Hero, his performance n screen presence holds the movie well together.Fights are Grounded but also Massy.Just wish BGM could have been better,good role for #SrinidhiShetty,Cameos were…

#Hit3 - HIT 👍 2nd half > 1st half #HitTheThirdCase takes a complete detour on 2nd half with a different take & concept Superb 👌 Finale 30 minutes action packed violent-ruckus 🩸 💥 action movie lovers would love it Watchable TREAT FOR #Nani Fans 👍 👍

Nani cinema flop ante meerela nammaru raa ? #HIT3 peakss

peakss pic.twitter.com/ZBI1fDG1hz — Natural Phenomenon™ (@MadhanReddi) May 1, 2025

#HIT3Review The movie begins as an investigative thriller but shifts into action mode. The first half is just okay, with nani'/ performance being great. Unfortunately, his acting doesn't help the film over time. Additionally, the songs could have been better. Rating : 3/5

Rating : 3/5 — Cinemakadaibench (@Cinemakadaibenc) May 1, 2025

Overall, HIT 3 might work extremely well for Nani fans owing to his massive presence on-screen and not so great for casual, movie-going audiences. As far as the fans of the HIT franchise are concerned, we will have to wait some more time for more reactions to flow in.