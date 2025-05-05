HIT 3 Box Office: Nani’s Film Storms into ₹100 Cr Club, Smashes $2M in US

Nani has become unstoppable at the box office of late. With his unique script choices and relentless promotions, the actor is succeeding in promoting his films extensively to the point where the audiences don't have an option but to watch them in theaters. The same happened with HIT: The Third Case.

HIT 3 was released amid giant hype due to Nani's cameo as Arjun Sarkaar in HIT 2 and was promoted widely across the country, with Nani and Srinidhi going all out to ensure that audiences watched his film on the first day. This move turned out to be excellent as the movie amassed career-best figures on opening day for the hero.

With good word of mouth, HIT 3 reached a point where there was no stopping the film, and Nani proved once again why he is the most bankable of all stars in Telugu cinema at the moment. Even though there was a brief dent to the movie's collections owing to the incessant rains on Sunday in AP, the film has already broken even in various centers across the state.

According to box-office trackers, HIT 3 has crossed thes. 100 crores gross worldwide, with the film achieving break-even in multiple centers. Also, the movie crossed the $2 million mark in North America, and it looks like the film will continue to work well even in the second week.

However, the second week's collections of the film will be low considering there are two promising releases in the Telugu states on May 9th. One is Sree Vishnu's Single, directed by Caarthick Raju, and the other one is Subham, directed by Praveen Kandregula and produced by Samantha.

The promos for both the films look quite promising, and even though audiences are liking HIT: The Third Case, they might opt for light-hearted entertainment in Single and Subham, as Nani's film is filled with bloodshed and violence. With each film, Nani is expanding his market to a whole new league, and it remains to be seen what his next film, Paradise, will do at the box office.