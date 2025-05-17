Heroine Mother's Demands Shock Producers - Tollywood Gossip

A talented heroine, who was all set to become a star heroine but still receives top offers from multiple production houses despite bad script choices, has been receiving criticism from audiences saying that doing films in a row without thinking about their impact has cost her big time.

Amid this struggling phase, the well-known actress was recently approached by a director and a hero, who are in top form after scoring a hit. The film has also garnered immense attention from fans, thanks to the crazy combination. Reports indicate that when the actor-director duo approached the heroine with the script, it was her mother who ultimately listened to it.

The production team has decided to pay her 1.75 crores as remuneration, and various speculations suggest that the heroine will play a significant role in the climax, prompting the director to make corresponding changes.

The hero and director were shocked when the heroine's mother asked for a cut of the movie's profits just before it was finalized. Rumors are now circulating that the makers dropped the said heroine from the project and replaced her with another heroine.

The now selected actress had charged only Rs. 1 crore as remuneration. As a result of her recent run of hits, she seems to be a better choice.