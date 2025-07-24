Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twitter Review: Pawn Kalyan Fans Disappointed

The much-awaited Telugu movie "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi has finally been released in theaters today, July 24, 2025, 2025. Power Star Pawan Kalyan features in the lead role, and the first half of the movie, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Spirit vs Sword," has received mixed responses from fans. Twitter is filled with critiques and responses from viewers who experienced the premiere screenings.

Storyline

The movie is about the life of Veeramallu, a heroic burglar who robs the rich and feeds the poor. The plot changes when Veeramallu falls in love with Panchami, a lady who is kept captive by an aristocrat of the Nizam Nawabs. The film is about how Veeramallu attempts to save Panchami and steal the fabled Kohinoor diamond from Aurangzeb in Delhi.

Audience Reaction

Fans who watched the premiere have taken to social media to voice their opinions regarding the movie. While some have commended the film, others have reacted badly to the movie due to its subpar VFX and weak plot. Some fans troll Pawan Kalyan's horse riding scenes, while others have complained about the technical aspects of the movie.

23 euros petti ocha, andar dengestunnar nen okkadne ee arachakam chudala? 😐lekapothe nen kuda dengestey money bokka ani baadapadala ardamkavatled #DisasterHHVM #HariHaraVeeeraMallu pic.twitter.com/o9FTUKVvk7 — Single Groot (@aigroot0001) July 23, 2025

#HariHaraVeeraMallu is a lackluster period action drama, weighed down by an outdated and incoherent screenplay, further hampered by subpar technical quality! The first half is somewhat tolerable and includes a few well-executed sequences, such as the introductory block and the… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 23, 2025

Nenu fan ne but aa graphics kosam aa ra 5y teesukunnaru hatsoff to krish🙏🙏

Andhariki ante best ichindhi ante kreem

differences endhuku vachayo ardham ayindhi.

Story complete ga change chesi Padesaru 2nd half...

1st half ayyaka movie hit ayipoyindhi anukunna #HariHaraVeeraMallu — loki (@loki88255310283) July 23, 2025

Very good first half

Second half first 40 mins avrg

Last 40 mins are good !! Keeravani’s score is the heart of the film 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Kusthi fight & pre climax fights stand out ,

Songs are good

Vfx is below par !! Overall a good film with bad vfx #HariHaraVeeraMallureview pic.twitter.com/OirpOZznM7 — HHVM Vinny 🦅🔥 (@Vinny_tweetz) July 23, 2025

#HariHaraVeeraMallu Strictly Mediocre 1st Half! Apart from PKs presence, a few blocks came out well mainly the intro block from the title cards to PKs introduction sequence. Keervanis bgm is the lifeline so far. However, the screenplay has an outdated feel to it in many places.… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 23, 2025

VFX and CG are worst to the core 😤🤮🤣

Ela ra asala ila, mari intha darunam ah 🫢🫣#HariHaraVeeraMalluPremiers #HHVM #hariharaveeramallu — Chay Reviews (@chay_reviews) July 23, 2025

#HariHaraVeeramallu turns out to be a disappointing film, mainly due to a poorly written and executed second half that completely fails after a strong and promising first half. The way the second half diverges from the tone and direction of the first makes the first half… — Fukkard (@Fukkard) July 23, 2025

Critic Reviews

Critic feedback is that the film is a middling movie experience, with some enjoying Pawan Kalyan's work and others criticizing the screenplay. The runtime of the film is 2 hours and 41 minutes, and the cinematography has been complimented by some critics. Others have noted that the technical aspects of the film, including VFX, could have been improved.

Box Office Predictions

Early forecasts indicate that the film will perform well at the box office, particularly with the fans of Pawan Kalyan. Nevertheless, the film's performance will be determined by word-of-mouth and reviews from critics and viewers in general.

Conclusion

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is a period action drama which has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Although some have complimented the storyline and performances of the film, others have criticized its technicalities. Box office success of the film is yet to be determined.

