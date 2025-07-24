Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twitter Review: Pawn Kalyan Fans Disappointed

Jul 24, 2025, 10:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

The much-awaited Telugu movie "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi has finally been released in theaters today, July 24, 2025, 2025. Power Star Pawan Kalyan features in the lead role, and the first half of the movie, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Spirit vs Sword," has received mixed responses from fans. Twitter is filled with critiques and responses from viewers who experienced the premiere screenings.

Storyline

The movie is about the life of Veeramallu, a heroic burglar who robs the rich and feeds the poor. The plot changes when Veeramallu falls in love with Panchami, a lady who is kept captive by an aristocrat of the Nizam Nawabs. The film is about how Veeramallu attempts to save Panchami and steal the fabled Kohinoor diamond from Aurangzeb in Delhi.

Audience Reaction

Fans who watched the premiere have taken to social media to voice their opinions regarding the movie. While some have commended the film, others have reacted badly to the movie due to its subpar VFX and weak plot. Some fans troll Pawan Kalyan's horse riding scenes, while others have complained about the technical aspects of the movie.

Critic Reviews

Critic feedback is that the film is a middling movie experience, with some enjoying Pawan Kalyan's work and others criticizing the screenplay. The runtime of the film is 2 hours and 41 minutes, and the cinematography has been complimented by some critics. Others have noted that the technical aspects of the film, including VFX, could have been improved.

Box Office Predictions

Early forecasts indicate that the film will perform well at the box office, particularly with the fans of Pawan Kalyan. Nevertheless, the film's performance will be determined by word-of-mouth and reviews from critics and viewers in general.

Conclusion

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is a period action drama which has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Although some have complimented the storyline and performances of the film, others have criticized its technicalities. Box office success of the film is yet to be determined.

Also read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan’s Grand Misfire from Start to Finish


Read More:

Tags: 
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Review
Pawan Kalyan's Harihara Veeramallu
Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Twitter review
pawan kalyan
Advertisement
Back to Top