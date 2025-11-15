Globetrotter Day: Mahesh Babu Pays Tribute to Father Krishna on His Death Anniversary

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu paused amid heavy promotion of his upcoming mega-project, SSMB29, to remember his late father Krishna on his death anniversary. The day holds dual significance: a moment of personal remembrance and the launch of the highly anticipated Globetrotter event, set to unveil key details about the film.

Mahesh shared a heartfelt message, describing his father as the guiding light behind his journey, a sentiment echoed by fans and industry peers alike. What adds a layer of poignancy is exactly how this reflection comes on a day dedicated to a grand public spectacle.

Thinking of you a little more today…

and knowing you’d be proud nanna ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/yuW1g9WOky — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 15, 2025

Meanwhile, the Globetrotter event promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Set to take place at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, it is expected to draw tens of thousands of eager fans and mark a major turning point in SSMB29’s promotion.

The cinematic collaboration between Mahesh Babu and ace director S. S. Rajamouli is already stirring excitement, and the emotional tribute to Krishna adds depth to what might otherwise simply have been a glitzy marketing event.

For many in Telugu cinema, this day will be remembered for its blend of legacy and launch- a father’s memory and a star’s next big leap, intertwined.