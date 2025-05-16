Eleven Movie Twitter Review: Naveen Chandra's Crime Thriller Triggers Mixed Reactions From Fans

Over the years, Naveen Chandra has demonstrated a commanding screen presence that can captivate audiences. Naveen Chandra has also broadened his reach in the Tamil market, securing significant roles under renowned filmmakers. His menacing presence in Jigarthanda: Double X impressed everyone, and now he is aiming to release his films in both Telugu and Tamil.

One such attempt is Eleven, a crime thriller with Naveen Chandra playing the role of a police officer. Naveen said that those who plan to watch the premieres will leave happy, and if not, he will be outside the gate to refund them.

This kind of confidence before a film's release shows the actor's trust in Eleven's content, and there will surely be audiences waiting to watch the film in theaters and give their feedback. Now that the film is out, fans are reviewing it. Let's see if Eleven met expectations.

Reviewers claim that the premise of Eleven is captivating and intriguing, but the movie's age-old narration and predictability kill a beneficial premise. On paper, Eleven's script appears promising, but the screenplay seems to lack excitement. For a murder mystery like this, it's crucial that the movie consistently deliver thrilling scenes to the audience.

#Eleven Review : That unpredictable climax is a game-changer - 3/5 💥💥💥 The basic plot of #ELEVEN is so intriguing, it pulls you in instantly.

Thriller lovers, this is your film! 🙌@lokeshajls’s direction + @immancomposer’s music = perfection. 💯 One of the best films in… pic.twitter.com/MntXsaiT1l — Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) May 16, 2025

Eleven Review: A convoluted plot with a bit payoff#Eleven https://t.co/PYuooJQasZ — Telugu Cinema Updates (@Telugucinemaup) May 16, 2025

#ELEVEN is a thrilling ride packed with unexpected twists! 🙌 From the intriguing plot to the rich visuals, this one's a must-watch.@Naveenc212 nailed It with his powerful performance, @lokeshajls keeps you hooked with a tightly written screenplay. And that mind-blowing… — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) May 16, 2025

#Eleven offers a tense screenplay-gripping narrative, supported by solid performances that keep u engaged While pacing dips occasionally & some plot points can be confusing, the film keeps us engrossed. It’s decent thriller that entertains despite little minus including heroine. pic.twitter.com/zUsXuAGqHB — Star Talkies (@startalkies_ofl) May 15, 2025

Overall, Eleven movies receive mixed responses from audiences, and those who watched them on the first day morning will leave a bit satisfied with the convoluted plot and dull narration in some scenes.