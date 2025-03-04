David Warner in Telugu Cinema: Confirms Role in Nithiin’s Robin Hood!

Australian cricketer and former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has long been a fan favorite in the Telugu states. His deep connection with Telugu audiences grew through his entertaining Instagram reels, where he, along with his family, danced to popular Telugu songs. His on-field celebrations featuring Tollywood numbers further cemented his place in the hearts of Telugu fans.

For years, there has been speculation about Warner’s potential debut in Telugu cinema, and now, it’s finally happening! Mythri Movie Makers’ Ravi Shankar officially confirmed that Warner is making his Indian cinema debut with their upcoming film Robin Hood. The announcement, made during a recent public event, has taken social media by storm, sparking excitement among Telugu movie lovers.

Known for his high-energy personality, Warner is expected to bring his infectious enthusiasm to the silver screen. While details about his role remain under wraps, his cameo in Robin Hood is sure to be a major highlight. What once seemed like a playful rumor has now turned into reality, and fans are eager to see what kind of character has been crafted for the dynamic cricketer.

Meanwhile, Robin Hood is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 28. The film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles and is directed by Venky Kudumula, promising a fun-filled entertainer for the audience. With Warner’s entry, the buzz surrounding the film has reached new heights.