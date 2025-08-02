Coolie Controversy: Fans Slam Rajinikanth Film Over Copied Posters from Hollywood

Just hours before the release of Rajinikanth's Coolie trailer, social media has plunged the film into a fresh controversy. Ahead of the trailer release, the movie's team has released a poster with all the main characters from the movie present, and this has led to immense backlash on social media from fans, who claim that the movie's posters are copied from English films.

Movies like Madame Web, Rebel Moon, and M. Night Shyamalan's Glass are given as examples from which Coolie's poster designer Gopi Prasanna could have drawn inspiration. This immediately created a storm on social media, claiming that if the posters themselves are a copy of English films, the movie's plot and screenplay might also end up with the same fate.

This is not the first time that a Lokesh Kanagaraj film has landed in some sort of debate or another over its plot, posters, or other things. Leo also received flak owing to its inspiration from a Hollywood film. If one examines the current Coolie posters and compares them to the English films that they are alleged to have copied according to social media, similarities can be observed.

However, it is important to remember that a poster's purpose is to convey the film's theme and showcase the characters featured in it. Focusing excessively on the inspiration for these posters may only contribute to the negativity surrounding the actors and director on social media.

The team of Coolie is yet to respond to this ongoing stir caused by fans, and it remains to be seen if it will have any impact on the trailer of Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film.

So basically, 3 out of the 4 posters recently released by the Coolie team are copied from somewhere else. Can't even believe someone like GP copied even from a fan-made poster of Beast 🤐 GP is receiving a hefty sum from Makers for poster designing & this is what he's doing😷 pic.twitter.com/yOjlcM7v8n — Akshay (@iAkshayRPillai) August 2, 2025