Chiranjeevi 70th Birthday: Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, Ravi Teja Wish Megastar

Tollywood's star hero Chiranjeevi, famously revered by fans as Telugu cinema's Megastar, celebrates his 70th birthday on August 22. Irrespective of the generations, Chiranjeevi managed to impress audiences across age groups and continues to remain fit and excited to do back-to-back movies.

Currently, Chiranjeevi has multiple projects lined up. On this special occasion, Anil Ravipudi, his next director, decided to release the title of their upcoming film, which also has Nayanthara as the female lead. Not just that, there is a surprise voiceover that's going to be talked about for a while, according to industry sources.

Amid these celebrations, multiple film personalities took to social media to express their love and affection for Chiranjeevi. To every single film personality who made it on their own, Megastar has been a true inspiration. Let's take a look at some of the heartwarming birthday wishes showered on Chiranjeevi.

Wishing the ever inspiring Megastar Chiranjeevi Sir @KChiruTweets a very very very very Happy Happy Happy Birthday Sir

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xnVOiBvvuL — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) August 22, 2025

Just touched 70 & Sensational as Always 💥 A Very Happy Birthday to my MEGA 🌟 @KChiruTweets sir Years Pass, Moments come & go but my Love for you only increases by the day❤️

May you continue to inspire millions like me with your untouchable aura 🔥#HBDChiranjeevi sir pic.twitter.com/51ghLCrS76 — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) August 22, 2025

Happy Birthday, dear @KChiruTweets! Wishing you abundant health, happiness, and many more wonderful years ahead✨ pic.twitter.com/5QO1ZKOpgj — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 22, 2025

Happy Birthday to our one and only Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu. ⭐️ @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/0n9veF0l9X — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2025

Happy birthday annaya @kchirutweets 🤗 Love you always❤️ — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 22, 2025

The man of the moment, Chiranjeevi, also wrote a lengthy post about receiving wishes from his brother, Pawan Kalyan.