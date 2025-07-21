Betting Apps: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana, Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Manchu Summoned by ED

In a case involving a betting app scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called actors Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati, and Vijay Deverakonda to testify. Lakshmi Manchu on August 13, Prakash Raj on July 30, Vijay Deverakonda on August 6, and Daggubati on July 23 have all been ordered to appear before the central agency.

Among the most well-known movie stars, TV personalities, and online influencers in the South Indian entertainment sector are Pranitha Subhash, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ananya Nagalla, Siri Hanumanth, Sreemukhi, Varshini Sounderajan, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shobha Shetty, Amrutha Chowdhary, Nayani Pavani, Neha Pathan, Pandu, Padmavati, Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Bhaiyya Sunny Yadav, Shyamala, Tasty Teja, Reethu Chowdhary, and Bandaru Seshayani Supreetha.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a lawsuit against several social media influencers and celebrities for allegedly endorsing unlawful betting apps. This case involves infractions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). To encourage consumers to engage in illegal online betting, the ED has taken notice of promotional activities conducted by a variety of people who supported betting platforms.

The complainant claims that these betting applications manage substantial sums of money on their platforms, which causes enormous financial losses, particularly for people from middle-class and lower-class backgrounds. These illicit platforms entail thousands of lakhs of rupees, causing financial and emotional hardship for numerous families.