Bahubali The Epic X Review: Gooseflesh In Theatres; Fans Declare Indian Cinema's Greatest Re-Release!

Ten years after S. S. Rajamouli’s original Baahubali films stunned audiences, Baahubali: The Epic hit cinemas on October 31 with a brand-new four-hour cut that combines both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into one sweeping, uninterrupted cinematic journey. Early audience reactions on Twitter and other social platforms are unanimous: it’s not just a re-release- it’s a mythological event.

Viewers have praised the film for its stunning visuals, seamless storytelling and emotional weight. One fan described it as “the very definition of epic… a mythological masterpiece of sight and sound.” Another wrote of being “speechless” by the re-edited version which, despite familiar scenes, feels fresh, elevated and worth revisiting. The war sequences, under Rajamouli’s direction, continue to be viewed as unmatched in Indian cinema.

The film’s star power is still undeniable. Prabhas’s towering presence as Baahubali remains the height of mass heroism, while M M Keeravani’s score has earned renewed praise: viewers say the music alone is enough to send shivers down the spine. Anushka Shetty’s performance continues to resonate with fans who say the female characters add depth to the mythic action.

Even if you’ve seen the original films, Baahubali: The Epic has been described as “edited, elevated, emotional.” The combined runtime (around 225 minutes) allows the story to breathe without the interruption of a sequel buildup. Fans highlight how the pacing feels more fluid, the world-building more coherent and the experience more immersive than ever.

For fans of Indian cinema, this release is a reminder of how one franchise can redefine the scope and scale of storytelling. For new audiences, it offers a one-film gateway into the Baahubali universe, making the massive saga more accessible. Either way the buzz is clear: Baahubali: The Epic is not just a revisit, but a major event worth attending on the big screen.