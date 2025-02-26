Anchor Shyamala Offers Prayers at Vemulawada’s Marakata Shivalingam

Vemulawada: Noted personality, YCP Leader, Anchor Shyamala visited the revered Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Chandippa village, Shankarampet, where she had the darshan of the sacred Marakata Shivalingam. Participating in special pujas, she expressed her deep devotion, stating that it was a divine blessing to serve Lord Shiva.

During her visit, Shyamala performed a special Abhishekam (ritualistic sacred bath) to the Marakata Shivalingam, seeking divine blessings. She later interacted with devotees, sharing her spiritual experiences and insights.

Accompanying her, her husband Pramod Kumar also took part in the rituals, offering prayers at the temple. Devotees and temple authorities welcomed their visit, acknowledging their deep reverence for Lord Shiva.