Allu Arjun as Shakthi Man: Bunny Targets Pan-World Fame with Basil Joseph Film

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has surprised one and all when he decided to leave Trivikram's mythological epic and focus solely on Atlee's science fiction adventure. Now, reports indicate that the Icon star had given his nod to Malayalam director and actor Basil Joseph's exciting storyline.

Basil Joseph, who is known for directing multiple films including Minnal Murali, has slightly changed his career path by deciding to become an actor and has been very successful in this new role. Every film that Basil Joseph has acted in ended up becoming a giant hit at the box office.

Allu Arjun as Shakthi Man in Basil Joseph Film?

Now, just when people across languages started liking Basil Joseph as an actor, he shifted gears and decided to direct a film. For a long time, there have been rumors about Basil narrating a storyline to Allu Arjun. Back then, Allu Arjun was still doing Trivikram's film. With that out of the picture, Basil has finally gotten the nod from the actor.

To double the excitement of fans, it's being reported that Basil Joseph has narrated a superhero script to Allu Arjun, and the pan-India star will be reprising India's iconic hero Shakti Man. Despite the lack of official confirmation from the makers, it appears that Allu Arjun will be portraying Shakti Man on the big screen.

Ranveer Singh was initially supposed to act as the superhero, but the project shifted hands, and Sony Studios is interested in collaborating with Basil Joseph and Allu Arjun for this movie. We eagerly await further details on this matter.