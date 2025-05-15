All about Samantha's Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru - His Wife Shhyamali De, Daughter and Personal Details

Director Raj Nidimoru of Raj and DK fame is rumored to be in a relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Raj have neither verified nor refuted this rumor, but their frequent appearances and social media posts keep the rumors going. However, because Raj is still married to Shyamali De, these rumors have brought attention to his personal life.

Who is Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shyamali De?

Reports state that Raj and Shyamali were married in 2015. Additionally, the pair has a daughter together. With a degree in psychology, Shyamali De has served as an assistant director for Vishal Bhardwaj and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

She has served as a creative consultant for movies like Rang De Basanti, Omkara, and Ek Nodir Golpo in addition to being a screenwriter. Raj stated in a previous interview that his wife frequently assists him with casting for his projects. My wife, Shyamali De, is always giving me casting advice. "She always keeps us grounded because she comes from a non-filmy background," he told Deccan Chronicle. Notably, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has collaborated with Raj and DK on numerous occasions.

Shyamali De keeps up an active presence on Instagram and has a public profile. Shhyamali's marriage to Raj Nidimoru is depicted in a positive light on her Instagram account. She has sent lengthy, heartfelt letters to him on Valentine's Day and anniversaries.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru: Are They Dating?

Although there is no proof that Raj and Samantha are now dating, the actress' most recent Instagram photo has gone viral. One picture features Samantha standing in front of the movie's flag alongside Raj Nidimoru and other members of the Subham crew. But what really had folks talking was the second picture, a cozy in-flight selfie with Samantha resting her head on Raj's shoulder. Although neither of them has disclosed the details of their relationship, many have speculated that Samantha may be quietly formalizing it after seeing the adorable photo.

