Akhil Akkineni's Soon-to-Be Wife Zainab Ravdjee: Net Worth, Family, Profession, and More Details

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni surprised fans last year when he announced that he got engaged to the love of his life, Zainab Ravdjee. As soon as the news came, everybody started to wonder who Zainab is and how the duo met. Akhil wanted to keep his personal life private, and as a result, details about his love life were not known to the public very well.

Now, speculations are rife that Akhil and Zainab will be getting married on June 6th in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Neither Akhil nor his father, legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, confirmed the news, but the way Akhil got engaged, it won't be a surprise if he decides to keep things private and simple and only reveal it after the ceremony is done.

Now, who is Akhil Akkineni's fiancée and soon-to-be wife, Zainab Ravdjee? Let's find out.

Zainab Ravdjee: Net Worth, Family, Profession, and More

Zainab Ravdjee is the daughter of famous industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, a leader in the construction industry. Zainab and Akhil would have met in Hyderabad, where Zainab was born and raised.

For work purposes, Zainab is based out of Mumbai. She has made a name for herself in the art world, where she creates abstract and impressionist works. Zainab also held her first Indian art exhibition, titled "Reflections," in her hometown of Hyderabad.

Not just art, Zainab Ravdjee is also into skin care. She has an Instagram page titled "OnceUponTheSkin," dedicated solely to skin care. The platform offers tips on skincare, advice on skin food, and solutions to various skin-related concerns.

In addition to her father, Zainab's brother, Zain Ravdjee, is also involved in business. He is the chairman and managing director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd., a company focused solely on renewable energy solutions.