After Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Joins Buchi Babu Sana? PEDDI 2.0 Buzz Begins!

Tollywood star Ram Charan's Peddi is all set to create a storm at the Indian box office next year. Ever since the project was announced, there has been immense hype on the movie, and the recently released glimpse only increased the buzz around the film. With the IPL season on, there have been reels doing rounds on social media, and it won't be a surprise to say that the movie will break records in the months leading up to its release.

With Uppena, Buchi Babu Sana has proved how different and thought-provoking his scripts can be, and now with Peddi, he is all set to enter into the big league of directors. Whatever might be the result of the movie, fans are sure that Peddi will have Buchi Babu's mark written all over it.

After the completion of Peddi, Buchi Babu Sana is apparently preparing a script for Mahesh Babu, who is busy working with SS Rajamouli for the prestigious SSMB29. The movie might take a couple of years to see the light of day, and Rajamouli, who is known to be a master storyteller who crafts every frame of his films, is putting in extra effort to nail the project to perfection.

Even though we don't know the details about what kind of a genre Buchi Babu is planning with Mahesh, considering the director's flair for being unique, it will be nothing short of sensational. Buchi Babu Sana had earlier worked with Mahesh in Sukumar's One: Nenokkadine as an assistant director. If this project materializes, it will be two back-to-back hits for Superstar Mahesh, and who knows, maybe he can be the filmmaker who can finally break the Rajamouli curse.