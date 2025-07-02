TN custodial death: After political furore, Stalin govt offers job, land to victim's family

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) In a bid to provide relief to the family of Ajith Kumar, the 28-year-old victim of an alleged custodial death in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, the state government has offered a job at an AAVIN facility to his younger brother and allotted a residential plot to the family.

Ajith Kumar’s brother, Navin Kumar, will be appointed as a technician in the state government-controlled milk cooperative.

The announcement comes amid a deepening political and judicial storm over the incident that has triggered widespread public outrage. Additionally, the ruling DMK has provided Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the bereaved family.

The measures were announced just a day after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. The decision to transfer the case to the central agency was taken following scathing criticism from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and growing pressure from opposition parties and civil society groups.

“The Honourable High Court had stated that the CB-CID can continue with its investigation in this matter. But I want no questions to be raised regarding the fairness of the investigation. And so, I’m ordering the transfer of this case to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu government will provide full cooperation to the CBI,” CM Stalin said in a social media post earlier.

The Chief Minister also condemned the conduct of the policemen involved, calling their behaviour “inexcusable and unjustifiable”. He personally spoke to the family over the phone, expressed his condolences, and offered an apology to Ajith Kumar’s mother, assuring her of full government support.

Ajith Kumar, who was employed as a security guard at the Madapuram Bhathrakali Amman Temple, was picked up by police on June 27 in connection with a theft case involving 9.5 sovereigns of gold. He was allegedly detained and tortured by a six-member special team, and died en route to the hospital. So far, five police personnel from the Thiruppuvanam police station have been arrested, and Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat has been placed on the compulsory wait list.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police has also been suspended.

The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench delivered strong remarks during its hearing on Monday, stating, “The state has killed one of its own citizens.”

The court expressed deep shock over the nature of injuries sustained by the victim while in custody.

The division bench of the Madras High Court has also ordered the Judge of the Madurai district court to conduct a probe on the alleged custodial murder and to report by July 8.

The preliminary post-mortem report submitted to the court revealed that Ajith had at least 44 injuries on his body. Chilli powder was reportedly found on his genitalia, mouth, and ears, suggesting extreme forms of custodial torture.

The court also remarked that the state’s response to the incident was insufficient and demanded accountability from all officials involved, including those in senior positions.

With the CBI now set to take over the probe, all eyes are on how the agency will navigate the politically sensitive case, which has brought the issue of custodial violence in Tamil Nadu back into sharp focus.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.