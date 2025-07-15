TN BJP leader H. Raja files police complaint over death threats to PM Modi, HM Shah

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and National Executive Member H. Raja has lodged a formal police complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Corporation, seeking immediate action and security arrangements in response to an alleged threat letter he received from Ezhil Maran, an advocate and member of the Viduthalai Seeruthalgal Party.

In his complaint, H. Raja stated that the letter from Ezhil Maran contained inflammatory language and explicit death threats targeting top national leaders.

Maran allegedly threatened to use a "country bomb" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their next visit to Tamil Nadu.

The threat, according to Raja, also included open challenges directed at the BJP's former Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai and himself.

The letter reportedly came from Maran, a resident of Modaiyur Main Road in Gingee Taluk. Raja described the threat as not only personal but also a serious seditious act against the country's highest constitutional leaders.

"This is a grave and seditious threat against the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and endangers the democratic fabric of our nation," the BJP leader wrote in his complaint.

Highlighting the seriousness of the threat, Raja urged the Chennai Police to take swift action. He demanded that an FIR be filed against Ezhil Maran under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, especially for criminal intimidation and sedition.

Additionally, Raja called for a detailed investigation into the matter and requested security arrangements.

Raja claimed he was in possession of the original threat letter and was willing to provide it as evidence.

Expressing concern over the safety of the national leaders, he emphasised the need for stringent legal action and preventive measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

The BJP leader signed off his complaint, urging authorities to act decisively to uphold public safety and national security.

